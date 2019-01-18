Here’s The Final Three Contenders Vying To Represent Australia At Eurovision 2019

Australian musos Tania Doko, Ella Hooper and Alfie Arcuri have been named as the final three contestants competing to represent Australia at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

Alfie won The Voice Australia in 2016 and is no stranger to Brisbane audiences, with performances at Brisbane’s Big Gay Day last year and the Sparkle in the Sand LGBTIQ concert at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

“It’s an honour to be involved in a competition that celebrates and embraces music and diversity… and to take this journey alongside such amazing Australian talents is truly incredible,” Alfie said.

The three singers will be among the ten performers to take part in the inaugural selection show Eurovision: Australia Decides, which will be held at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre on February 8 and 9, hosted by Myf Warhurst and Joel Creasey.

They’ll join drag superstar Courtney Act, Kate Miller-Heidke, Mark Vincent, Sheppard, Electric Fields, Aydan and Leea Nanos at the event, which will screen on SBS on February 9.

Fans will be able to vote for their favorite act and song during the event, ahead of the 64th annual Eurovision Song Contest taking place in Israel in May.

Over 700 songs were submitted for our 2019 Eurovision campaign after the selection process was opened up to all Australians last year.

Israeli singer Netta won the contest last year with her song “Toy” and Eurovision 2019 will mark Australia’s fifth appearance at the competition, after Jessica Mauboy took out 20th place with her song “We Got Love”.