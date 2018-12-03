Here’s The First Four Acts Competing To Represent Australia At Eurovision 2019

The first four acts in the running to represent Australia at next year’s Eurovision Song Contest 2019 have been announced.

Brisbane-born singer-songwriter Kate Miller-Heidke, Brisbane band Sheppard, operatic pop star Mark Vincent and electro-soul duo Electric Fields (pictured) will compete against six other acts in the inaugural Eurovision – Australia Decides selection show on the Gold Coast in February.

SBS received over 700 song submissions for Australia’s next Eurovision contender and the winning act and song will be chosen by the public and a special Eurovision jury.

Sheppard said they were excited at the prospect of representing Australia “in what feels like the pop music Olympics.”

“The fact that this is the first time the show has ever taken part in Australia and letting the public decide who gets to go to the Eurovision Song Contest 2019 is really exciting for us,” the band said.

“It will be an historic television event that we look forward to being a part of!”

Electric Fields said they were excited to be a part of the selection process for Eurovision, “the Olympics of camp”.

“It’s a flamboyant spectacle and we’re excited to be part of the first ever Eurovision selection show on home soil,” the duo said.

“We want to tell a story on stage with fierce energy that will hopefully shoot through the cameras and out of the TV screens at home.”

Kate Miller-Heidke said the competition would be a unique experience for her.

“I do feel vulnerable putting myself out there in a competitive setting,” she said.

“I’m trying to ignore that element, and thinking of it as a very eclectic celebration of Australian music.

“I think there will be a lot of solidarity amongst the performers.”

Eurovision – Australia Decides will be held at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre on February 8 and 9, hosted by Myf Warhurst and Joel Creasey.

The 64th annual Eurovision Song Contest taking place in Tel Aviv next May after Israeli singer Netta won earlier this year with her song “Toy”.

Eurovision 2019 will mark Australia’s fifth appearance at the competition, after Jessica Mauboy took out 20th place this year with her song “We Got Love”.

Last month, SBS poured cold water on a report that the long-awaited Asian spinoff of Eurovision would also be held on the Gold Coast next year.