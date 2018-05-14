Hervey Bay’s LGBTIQ Community To Commemorate IDAHOBIT On Thursday

Hervey Bay’s LGBTIQ community will gather to commemorate this year’s International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT) on May 17.

The day is recognised internationally to raise awareness of discrimination and prejudice experienced by queer people and events are held to spread messages of acceptance and inclusion.

Community members will wear their most colourful outfits as they gather to celebrate last year’s passage of marriage equality at the Urangan Community Centre on Elizabeth Street in Urangan at 6pm on Thursday for a free BBQ. Donations will be collected for Rainbow Respite and a bar available for a small fee.

Attendees can hear how the changes of the last few years affect you and/or someone in your family at our Q & Gay panel session, followed by an 80’s and 90’s Disco Dance Party.

Organisers have asked those interested to RSVP via Eventbrite. For more details, visit the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre Facebook page.

Organisers say the Fraser Coast Regional Council will fly a rainbow flag for first time ever at the Fraser Coast Cultural Centre in Hervey Bay.

IDAHOBIT is recognised on May 17 every year because it’s the date on which the World Health Organization removed homosexuality from the International Classification of Diseases in 1990.

Nine prominent Brisbane landmarks will be illuminated in rainbow lights to commemorate the day.

Rainbow flags will fly from Brisbane City Hall as well as the state headquarters of Queensland Police Service, Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services in Brisbane on Thursday.

In Cairns, three events will be held on Thursday to recognise this year’s IDAHOBIT.