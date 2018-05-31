‘Home and Away’ Star Ray Meagher Joins ‘Priscilla’ Musical

Australian actor Ray Meagher – best known as Home and Away patriarch Alf Stewart – will swap Summer Bay for the Australian Outback for the Brisbane leg of the Priscilla Queen of the Desert musical later this year.

Based on the Oscar-winning 1994 film, Priscilla Queen of the Desert is the story of three Sydney friends who hop aboard a battered old bus named Priscilla, bound for Alice Springs to put on the stage show of a lifetime.

The Queensland-born actor played Bob in the original 2007 Sydney production of Priscilla. He’s rejoined the musical for its Queensland leg at QPAC’s Lyric Theatre from September 26.

“The pink bus took me from Sydney to London to Auckland and this year to Brisbane,” he said.

“I never in my wildest dreams thought a bloke from the Queensland bush who can’t sing or dance would be allowed anywhere near a musical! Thank you Priscilla.”

The musical has played 135 cities in 29 different countries around the world.

Australian theatre superstar Tony Sheldon has returned home to reprise the role of Bernadette, after frocking up more than 1800 times across the globe as the sassy desert queen, earning Tony and Olivier nominations for the role.

Joining him on the bus is accomplished leading man David Harris as Tick and Euan Doidge as Felicia.

The show features a dazzling array of more than 500 costumes, 200 headdresses and non-stop dance-floor classics including “It’s Raining Men”, “I Will Survive”, “I Love the Nightlife” and “Finally”.

For tickets to Priscilla Queen of the Desert, visit the QPAC website here.