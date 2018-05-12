Home-Grown Queer Web Series ‘Ding Dong I’m Gay’ Is Here And It’s Hilarious

A new Aussie web series titled Ding Dong I’m Gay has been launched on YouTube.

Created by and starring Tim Spencer, the series follows overachiever Cameron, who since moving to Sydney ten years ago has realised his hopes and dreams of party invitations and square-jawed boyfriends have flatlined.

But when his hopelessly naive country cousin Toby from Yass arrives with the news that he too is gay, Cameron slips into the role of gay guru to right the wrongs that were visited upon him by contemporary gay life.

Spencer said, “I’m really proud of Ding Dong I’m Gay and what the whole team has been able to produce. It’s something I have wanted to create for a long time and to see it on screen gives me a great sense of pride.

“I feel so incredibly fortunate to work with this team of creatives who constantly upped the ante and brought these episodes to a whole new level of fun.”

Three initial episodes are available to watch on YouTube, with a full series currently in development.

Watch the three episodes of the series on the series’ YouTube channel here, or watch them below: