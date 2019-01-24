Ian Thorpe And Boyfriend Ryan Channing Open Up About Surrogacy Plans

Olympic swimmer Ian Thorpe has revealed he and boyfriend Ryan Channing’s plans to become dads.

Thorpe started dating Channing three years ago and have spoken previously about their plans for fatherhood.

Now the couple have revealed they’re in the early stages of planning a pregnancy via a surrogate mum in the US, after Channing was spotted leaving a fertility clinic in Los Angeles.

“We’re talking about it and have for a while, but it’s still early days,” Thorpe told the Daily Mail.

“Yes, we decided to visit the clinic in LA – it’s all part of the plan at this stage.”

Channing told the publication, “Becoming parents is something that Ian and myself would love to make happen.

“Unfortunately the laws in Australia are difficult for same-sex males in regards to surrogacy – California state law has really progressed in this space which makes it the best option legally.

“[It’s] something I would love to see progress further in Australia so same-sex couples don’t have to trouble abroad to achieve their family goals.”

In 2017, Thorpe said he was enjoying being an uncle and said he in the future would like to become a father.

“I’ve said before, I’d like to have a family. I’m enjoying uncle duties at the moment. That kind of perfect level of responsibility,” he told Channel Nine.

“You create all of the fun and havoc while you’re there, and then you basically say goodbye. It’s great.

“But I would like for [fatherhood] to be something that I think of in the future.”

Thorpe is Australia’s most decorated Olympian and came out as gay in 2014 after his retirement from swimming.

He and Ryan Channing were prominent marriage equality campaigners during the same-sex marriage postal survey in 2017.