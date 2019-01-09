‘I’m Over It’: Kevin Hart Rules Out Hosting The Oscars Next Month

Kevin Hart has ruled out coming back on board as host of the Oscars ceremony next month.

The US comedian and actor pulled out of the hosting gig in December amid controversy over past homophobic tweets.

Hart suggested he may return to the role in a controversial appearance on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show late last week, but told US television today, “I’m not hosting the Oscars this year.”

“I want everybody to know I’m done with it,” he told Good Morning America.

“It’s a choice that I’ve personally made to say I’m not addressing it anymore.

“I have an understanding that I’ve addressed it, and I’ve said everything that I can possibly say… I’m over it.

“You’re not going to hear me say anything else about it. I’ve done all that I can do.”

“Right now, from a time perspective, I don’t have the time. You’re talking about two weeks I’d have to prepare.

“I would like to call myself a perfectionist, so if I do something I want to give it my all.”

When asked if he had a message for gay children, Hart asked, “Why do you have to prove that you are a loving individual?

“You shouldn’t have to prove that, you shouldn’t have to justify that. That’s the position I’m in.

“What else do you want? You want blood? You want my arms?

“There is no ending to it. If you feed this energy then it’s going to grow. You’re not getting no more of my energy from it.”

‘I shouldn’t have to prove who I am’

Hart’s appearance on Ellen’s talk show sparked heated debate in the LGBTIQ community. Hart apologised, but was criticised for claiming the resurfacing of the tweets was a “malicious” conspiracy against him.

Ellen also drew criticism for dismissing Hart’s critics as “trolls,” “haters” and “a small group of people [on the Internet] being very, very loud.”

On Monday, Hart again apologised on his Sirius XM radio show.

“Once again, Kevin Hart apologises for his remarks that hurt members of the LGBTQ community. I apologise,” he said.

“I’m a good person, I love to love, if you don’t see that, then… it’s a problem with you. I shouldn’t have to prove who I am.

“If anybody out there wants to believe that Kevin Hart is that much of a monster that he wouldn’t love somebody because of their choice in life, then all power to them.”

The 91st Academy Awards will be held on February 24, with producers planning to go without a single host for the first time in three decades, Variety reported.

Producers will select a group of celebrities to introduce various segments instead of relying on one host to begin with a monologue.