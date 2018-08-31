Imagine Dragons Frontman Dan Reynolds Slams Eminem For Using Gay Slur

Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds has slammed Eminem for using a gay slur in the lyrics of a track featured on his new album.

The rapper released new album Kamikaze on Friday morning without warning and surprising fans.

But Eminem drew criticism for calling fellow rapper Tyler, the Creator a “faggot” on the track Fall, though the slur in the track is censored.

Dan Reynolds took to Twitter to slam Eminem for using “hateful” language on the track.

“It’s never ok to say a word that is filled with hate,” he tweeted.

“I don’t care what year you were born in or what meaning it has to you. if it contributes to hate and bigotry then it is hateful. period. there is never an ok time to say the word fa**ot I don’t care who you are.”

Reynolds identifies as straight, but in recent years has called out perceived homophobia in his Mormon faith and became a dedicated ally for LGBTIQ youth with the organisation of two charity concerts in Utah to fight youth suicide.

Responding to Eminem fans who accused him of being oversensitive, Reynolds tweeted, “it’s disgusting to be told this is being ‘overly sensitive’ or ‘millennial’. LGBTQ kids are TAKING THEIR LIVES after being bullied with homophobic slurs.

“It’s not ‘sensitive’ to take a stand against a word that has been used to spread hate for years.

“I’ve lived enough of my life remaining silent on these issues because of fear or lack of education. I don’t live in fear anymore. I still have lots to learn. but no. I will not be a silent voice with this platform I have been given.”

