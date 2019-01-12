Indian Army Chief Says Gay Sex Banned In The Military Despite Decriminalisation

India has vowed to crack down on homosexuality within its military, with Indian Army General Bipin Rawat declaring that gay sex is simply “not acceptable.”

The defiant stance was reinforced just months after the historic decriminalisation of homosexuality in India when the Supreme court struck down part of the colonial era banning of same sex relationships.

Despite the legal changes, Chief Rawat said that the ban on gay sex among soldiers will remain in place, and be punishable with jail terms of up to 10 years if found guilty.

“In the army, it is not acceptable,” Rawat said.

“The army is conservative. The army is a family.”

When questioned if the Indian army was ignoring the Supreme Court ruling, Rawat suggested that the needs of the army were different to those of the wider society.

“We are not above the country’s law but when you join the Indian Army, some of the rights and privileges you enjoy are not what we have,” he said.

“Some things are different for us, but we are certainly not above the Supreme Court.

“We will have to see how we take a call, let us also see how it comes into the society, whether it’s accepted or not… I can’t say what will happen two years down the road.”

The acceptance of LGBTIQ defense force personnel has been a contentious issue around the world in recent years, including US President Donald Trump’s 2017 declaration that he did not want transgender Americans serving in the defence forces.

Australia’s ban of LGBTIQ servicemen and women was overturned by the Keating Government in 1992.