Israel Folau Stirs More Controversy With Anti-Gay Video

Israel Folau has shared an anti-gay video on social media just a month after his Instagram controversial comment sparked outrage.

The controversial rugby union star on Tuesday tweeted a video of a sermon by late American evangelist David Wilkerson.

“With great love I wanted to share this video in the hope that people watch it and think about it,” Folau wrote.

“Jesus is coming back soon and he wants us to turn to him through repentance and baptism in the name of Jesus Christ (Acts 2:38) please don’t harden your heart.”

In the 11-minute sermon, titled “It’s time to get right with God”, Wilkerson takes aim at the acceptance of homosexuality and marriage equality several times and describes “tolerance” as a misguided belief of modern society.

Wilkerson also appears to conflate homosexuality with “sexual perversion” over footage of rainbow flags.

Folau escaped sanctions from Rugby Australia last month after writing on Instagram that gay people would end up in “HELL” unless they “repented on their sins”.

He denied he was homophobic, saying he doesn’t “have any phobia towards anyone” but would give up his career before backing down on his beliefs.