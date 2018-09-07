‘It’ll Happen’: Armie Hammer Teases Sequel To ‘Call Me By Your Name’

Armie Hammer, one of the stars of Oscar-nominated Call Me By Your Name, has assured fans a sequel to the queer romantic drama is on the way.

“I would say that it’ll happen because there are already people working on it and trying to make it happen,” he told Variety.

“It was such a collaborative, unique, totally immersive filming experience that I’ve never really had before nor since.

“If we get to do another one I’ll just feel really lucky.”

The film is based on the novel by André Aciman and tells the story of Elio (played by Timothée Chalamet) who unexpectedly falls in love with Oliver (played by Hammer), a grad student who comes to stay at his family’s home in Italy in 1983.

Hammer continued, “How much do I know and how much could I tell you are two very different things. I know a lot, but I can’t tell you anything.

“More than anything I trust the artistic direction to Luca and André and those guys who did such a good job handling it the first time around.

“The only thing I want to see is I want to see it happen. I want to do it again.”

The film’s director confirmed in March that work had begun on a sequel.

“I’m already conceiving the story with [author] André Aciman, and it’s gonna happen five or six years afterwards, almost in 1990,” he said.

“It’s gonna be a new movie, a different tone.

“You’re gonna see a lot of the East Coast of America… They’re gonna go around the world.”

The film was nominated for four Oscars earlier this year.

In January, Guadagnino suggested he wanted another film to explore what happens to the characters.

“The last 40 pages of the book tell you about 20 years in the life of Oliver and Elio,” he said at the time.

“So I started to think about Michael Apted’s Up, and the cycle of films Truffaut devoted to the character of Antoine Doinel.

“And I thought, maybe it’s not a question of sequel, it’s a question of chronicling everyone in this film.

“I think seeing these characters growing in the bodies of these actors will be quite fantastic.”