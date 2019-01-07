Jamie Lee Curtis Making Film About ‘Stand-In Mum’ At Same-Sex Weddings

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis is planning to tell the story of an American woman who went viral for her heartfelt offer to be a “stand-in mum” at the weddings of same-sex couples whose parents have refused to attend.

Last September, Oklahoma mum Sara Cunningham took to Facebook to make the offer.

“PSA. If you need a mom to attend your same sex wedding because your biological mom won’t. Call me,” she wrote.

“I’m there. I’ll be your biggest fan. I’ll even bring the bubbles.”

Later that month, Curtis posted a photo of her and Cunningham to Twitter, sparking speculation the pair were collaborating.

“Spent the day with my doppelgänger, inspirational mama bear, leader, author and social activist, Sara Cunningham, whose program @freemomhugs offers support to LBGTQ members whose families don’t. As we say… stay tuned,” Curtis wrote.

Spent the day with my doppelgänger, inspirational mama bear, leader, author and social activist, Sara Cunningham, whose program @freemomhugs offers support to LBGTQ members whose families don't. As we say…. stay tuned #hero #freemomhugs pic.twitter.com/7XiQJkSm6L — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) September 27, 2018

Curtis says she’s bought the rights to Sara Cunningham’s 2014 memoir, How We Sleep At Night, which tells the story of how she came to terms with her son’s sexuality.

“I was moved by her journey,” Curtis told the Washington Post.

“And I continue to be thrilled as her movement is catching on.

“I hope to do justice to her story and the story of so many marginalized people in the LGBTQ community.

“It’s exciting to watch something that was born out of such conflict develop into something of such deep compassion and expansive acceptance.”

Cunningham is the founder of charity Free Mom Hugs, an organisation that is “all about Moms who love LGBTQ+ kids” and supports children who have been rejected for being gay.

She told the Post that she “never dreamed” the Facebook post that she put up “out of frustration” with parents who refused to acknowledge their queer children’s relationships would take off the way it had.

“But I’m glad that it did,” she said.