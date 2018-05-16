Jennifer Aniston Stars As First Lesbian President Of The United States

Jennifer Aniston is set to play the role of first lesbian president of the United States.

While other actresses such as Julia Louis-Dreyfus in Veep, Robin Wright in House of Cards and Bellamy Young in Scandal have played the part of fictional commander-in-chief, none of them had a first lady at their side.

Netflix has just won the rights to First Ladies, a comedy in which Aniston and Tig Notaro will portray Beverly and Kasey Nicholson, the first lesbian first couple.

It is described as a “political comedy about America’s first female president and her wife, the first lady”.

“When Beverly and Kasey Nicholson move into the White House, they’ll prove that behind every great woman … is another great woman,” Netflix said.

!! over the moon to share we are writing and producing this thrilling motion picture !! https://t.co/LR2zeB7vWs — Stephanie Allynne (@StephAllynne) May 18, 2018

Notaro will be co-writing the film with her real life wife Stephanie Allynne. Notaro, Allynne and Aniston will also produce the film along with Adam McKay, Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Betsy Koch.

Notaro and Aniston both have upcoming projects on Netflix. Notaro’s Happy to Be Here debuts on the streaming service on May 22, and Aniston will be co-starring with Adam Sandler in Murder Mystery.