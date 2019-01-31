Jeremy Clarkson Blasted For ‘Homophobic’ Jokes About Sydney Jeep Drivers

British pop star Will Young has slammed Jeremy Clarkson and the hosts of motoring TV series The Grand Tour for “pathetic” and “homophobic” jokes.

The former Pop Idol winner, who is openly gay, took offense at the hosts who made a series of jokes that stereotyped Jeep Wranglers as being a gay car, and questioned why Amazon Prime allowed the comments to air.

The episode in question saw hosts Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May test-drive a Jeep and make several references to the vehicle’s popularity among LGBTIQ people.

“Isn’t that a very popular car with the gay community?” May asked one of his co-hosts.

“What is it, lesbian, bacon, transgender?” Clarkson replied.

Hammond later suggested that perhaps Clarkson would like to change his outfit to “maybe some nice chaps, suede but ventilated at the back” and joked about him carrying moisturiser when driving a Jeep. The Weather Girls’ song “It’s Raining Men” played from the Jeep’s stereo during the segment.

Clarkson later described the car as being “bought by people who like cruising the streets of San Francisco and Key West and Brighton and Sydney.”

After watching the episode, Young took to Twitter to express his frustrations at the hosts use of “repulsive” humour and “archaic” stereotypes.

“Gay men. I DON’T drive a Wrangler Jeep. I DON’T wear pink shirts . I DON’T wear arseless chaps,” he wrote.

“You can be honest and funny without this ridiculous ‘lad’ ooh being gay and let’s laugh about it mentality.

“It’s f–king pathetic and actually homophobic. And screw them and the show and Amazon … for putting this shaming archaic tripe out.”

“It’s insulting and they can’t rest on laurels of ‘oh we are just politically incorrect’.

“It’s sad and shaming, bigoted and for f–ks sake grow up. How dare they stereotype.”

Young also expressed his plans to lodge an official complaint with the UK media regulator OFCOM.

“I want Amazon Prime and the producers of Grand Tour to meet young LGBT who want to kill themselves because of shaming and laughter and normalising of shaming homophobic narratives,” he wrote.