JK Rowling Adds Touch Of Magic To Couple’s Wedding Day

As with any wedding day, it was a magical time for Nick and John when they got hitched at Prestonfield House in Edinburgh last weekend.

But it became even more spellbinding when they received a surprise visit from Harry Potter author JK Rowling.

Photographer Matt Fothergill had snapped a few pictures of the beaming newlyweds inside the picturesque venue before encouraging the pair to continue the shoot outside despite “unpromising weather”.

Little did Nick and John know that JK Rowling happened to be enjoying lunch at the same venue.

Talking to Pink News, Fothergill said: “(Nick and John) were looking over my shoulder and looking quite excited.

“Then, they rushed towards me and said in very hushed tones something like, ‘JK Rowling is right behind you’ and then we joked about how cool it would be to have her in a wedding photo.

“I swallowed some serious nerves and ran up, fanboyed a smidge and asked as politely as I could if she wouldn’t mind posing for a quick picture with the boys as it was their wedding day.

“She was just delightful from start to finish. She turned and smiled, strode over and gave them both the biggest hugs and wished them the greatest of health and happiness.

“It was such a wonderful surreal beautiful moment,” Fothergill said. “We laughed about it for about half an hour afterwards.

“Nick’s face in the pictures kind of gave away how starstruck we all were, I think. I actually squealed with delight when she was still within earshot.”

No doubt it was a truly enchanting day for the happy couple.