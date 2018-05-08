Joel Creasey Shares His Ideas For Eurovision Drinking Games

Spoiler Alert

The 2018 Eurovision Song Contest is officially underway, with the first 10 countries going through to the grand final this morning.

Host Joel Creasey is joining Myf Warhurst in host country Portugal for their second year of Eurovision commentary, and he suggests punters back home line up “food, a wind machine, and a Eurovision bingo card” for their Eurovision bashes this weekend.

“Drink every time there’s a key change,” Creasey told Pedestrian.tv.

“I saw someone mention last year, ‘Drink every time Myf Warhurst mentions working for Triple J,’ and ‘Drink every time Joel Creasey references The Real Housewives, which I thought was very funny.”

Jessica Mauboy is representing Australia in this year’s contest, with the power ballad “We Got Love”.

“We come to play, they know we’re not coming just to take up another spot,” Joel said.

“We’ve delivered great acts every year, Guy [Sebastian], Dami [Im], Isaiah [Firebrace], and now Jessica, every year we’ve cracked the top ten.

“We’ve got a great track record, so they’re going to expect something brilliant for us.

“I’d love to see us send a Minogue just for the wow factor. Europe would be stoked to see a Minogue.

“Sophie Monk can sing, and I’d just love to see her there at Eurovision backstage doing prep with the Albanian local news journo. I think that’d be hilarious, and I think she could win on her personality alone.”

Early this morning local time, ten countries singing in the first semi-final managed to secure coveted spots in the grand final this weekend.

Those countries are Austria, Estonia, Cyprus, Lithuania, Israel, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Albania, Finland and Ireland.

A total of 26 countries compete in the grand final, and another 10 spots are up for grabs later this week on Friday when the second semi-final takes place. This is when Jess Mauboy will perform.

The host country Portugal and the UK, France, Germany, Spain and Italy automatically get a place in the grand final.

The grand final of Eurovision 2018 will be held this Sunday (May 13).