Join Queensland Drag Stars For Bingo And Lawn Bowls In East Brisbane

Queensland drag performers Candy Surprise and Miss Synthetique will be returning to Norman Park in East Brisbane this Sunday (March 4) for the second Hot Hot Sunday fundraising event.

Held from 1pm at the Norman Park Bowls Club, Hot Hot Sunday is a relaxing, fun-filled afternoon of Balls Out Bingo, lawn bowls, drag shows and live music from 4pm.

Lunch is available from the bistro from 12:30pm and then revellers are invited settle in for an afternoon of bingo with host Candy Surprise (pictured, left) and her spunky bingo ball boy.

“We would love it if people came along dressed in their favourite superhero or supervillan,” Candy said.

“Bring a group of friends along for a very chilled-out Sunday afternoon.”

Drag legend Miss Synthetique (pictured, right) will also be performing shows out on the Green as people play Barefoot Bowls. Live music will start at the venue from 4pm on the day.

The Hot Hot Sunday event, held on the first Sunday of each month, is to raise raise money for the Queensland AIDS Council.

Everyone is welcome, but note it is an 18+ event as the shows contain course language and the drag queens will be behaving badly!

Candy Surprise is the regular host of the flesh-flashing Balls Out Bingo fundraiser every Friday night at the Sportsman Hotel from 7:30pm.

The Norman Park Sports and Community Club is located at 43 Norman Avenue in Norman Park. For more information, visit the Facebook event here.