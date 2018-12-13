Josh Thomas’ New TV Show Has Been Picked Up By A US Network

Aussie comedian Josh Thomas will be returning to TV screens, with his new show Everything’s Gonna Be Okay getting picked up by a US cable network.

Disney-owned network Freeform has ordered 10 episodes of the half hour series, after the comedian teased in May he was creating a pilot of the show.

The follow-up to Josh’s successful ABC series Please Like Me will again be created and written by the comedian, who will also star.

“The absolute bestest thing about having a brand new TV show is getting to create new characters,” Josh said.

“I love the characters in this show, and I love how our cast depicts them – they are funny and kind and fascinating.”

He told his Twitter followers, “Guys! I have a show! I wish I could show everyone the pilot RIGHT NOW.”

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay will follow Josh’s character Nicholas, a 25-year-old who still lives at home with his dad and two teenage half-sisters, one of whom is autistic.

When their father becomes terminally ill, Nicholas finds himself having to step up and help manage not only their father’s last days, but the everyday duties of keeping a family afloat.

Josh’s previous hit Please Like Me began in 2013 and finished at the end of its fourth season in 2016.

The show was loosely based on the comedian’s experiences of coming out as gay and living as a queer Australian twenty-something.

Please Like Me won local AACTA Awards, a Logie award for Most Outstanding Comedy Program, and received an international Emmy award nomination in 2014.