Kim Petras And PNAU Announced As First Headliners Of 2019 Mardi Gras Party

International pop star Kim Petras and Aussie dance stalwarts PNAU lead the first line-up announcement for Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras’ after party next year.

The two performers are the first two acts headlining next year’s Mardi Gras Party that earlier this year welcomed Cher to Australia to help celebrate the 40th anniversary of the festival.

German-born pop star Kim Petras (pictured) made a huge splash with “I Don’t Want It All” and “Heart to Break”, and her Mardi Gras Party performance is her very first time performing in Australia.

Petras, who is trans, has collaborated with the likes of Charlie XCX and SOPHIE, and toured with Australian star Troye Sivan on his most recent US tour.

PNAU is one of Australia’s most celebrated electronic acts, incorporating house, funk, jungle, and pop into their music over the years, scoring the duo ARIA awards and a UK No. 1 album with Elton John along the way.

Their 2017 album Changa spawned hits “Chameleon” and “Go Bang”, picking up 2017 and 2018 ARIA Awards for Best Dance Release respectively.

PNAU will fly in from LA to perform the Mardi Gras set with a full electronic band set-up and guest vocalist.

The 2019 Mardi Gras Party will also feature a slew of local and international DJs including Amanda Louise, Ben Drayton, Brooke Powers, Butch le Butch, DJ Charlie Villas, DJ Hamo, The Dollar Bin Darlings, Dom De Sousa, Feisty, HipHopHoe, Kitty Glitter, Magda Bytnerowicz, Matt Jay, SVETA, Toy Armada & DJ GRIND and Victoria Anthony.

More international and Australian artists are set to be added to the line-up in the coming weeks, organisers said.

The 2019 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras festival will kick off on February 15 and run for two weeks through to March 3, culminating with the annual parade and after-party.

Announcing the lineup, organisers said the 2019 festival theme “Fearless” honours the LGBTIQ activism of the past, as well as a call to action to march fearlessly into the future.

Tickets to the Mardi Gras Party 2019 are on sale now.