Kylie Minogue Says She Once Lost A Kylie-Themed Drag Contest

Kylie Minogue has recalled the time she found herself out-Kylied by a lineup of drag queens dressed as her.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show, host James Corden mentioned Kylie’s gay icon status and asked the singer if she had ever been to a Kylie-themed drag show.

“I have! I was the least Kylie of all the Kylies,” she said.

Kylie went on to explain that she had been to see the ’90s rock band The Lemonheads perform earlier in the evening, and turned up to the venue dressed as a “hippie” version of herself.

“I didn’t know I was going to end up at this gay club on drag night, so I wasn’t in ‘full flight,’” she explained.

She said she didn’t stand a chance as she was there “in a little hippie outfit standing next to four robust Kylies.”

“It was quite something. I need to make a bit more of an effort next time!” she joked.

Kylie released her country-influenced album Golden last month, and she told Corden of her excitement of meeting country star Dolly Parton a few years back.

“I met her before her show at the end of 2016. I had to call in a few favours,” she said.

“I met her and I went to pieces, I don’t know what I said. I think my hands ended up around her waist.

“What a presence, what a light. She’s amazing.”

Watch Kylie talk drag queens and perform “Dancing” below: