Kylie Minogue Tribute Show To Celebrate Pop Icon’s 30 Year Career

As Kylie Minogue’s Australian fans eagerly await the announcement of a local tour, the next best thing is coming to Queensland.

For 15 years, Australian entertainer Lucy Holmes (pictured) has toured the world impersonating the iconic singer in her tribute show 100% Kylie, a faithful recreation of an authentic Kylie concert.

The 100% Kylie Greatest Hits tour is a two-hour concert spectacular, incorporating glitz and glam, replicas of iconic Kylie costumes from across her career, a troupe of professional dancers and a live band.

Every concert includes 11 full costume changes representing hundreds of costume pieces, thousands of brightly coloured feathers and millions of Swarovski crystals, rhinestones, gems and sequins.

The show features some of the biggest hits from across Kylie’s 30-year career, including Spinning Around, On A Night Like This, Can’t Get You Out Of My Head, Better The Devil You Know, The Locomotion and more. Lucy has performed as Kylie at more than 800 concerts in 17 countries.

“We have a two-hour theatre show which tours the world with a cast of up to 20 people on stage, sets, props, a live band, hundreds of costumes and huge audiovisual displays,” Holmes told News Corp of the long-running show.

“It’s a completely different performance to what you might stumble across in a nightclub.”

The 100% Kylie show even has the tick of approval from Minogue herself, who has often tweeted about the tribute show and sent messages of support.

“One of our highlights was when she called us the ‘best’ show out there, because it’s extraordinarily rare that an impersonator gets the blessing of the person they are paying tribute to,” Holmes said.

“Kylie has been an incredible support over the years and we’re so chuffed that we’ve done her and her family proud. Even Kylie’s dad, years ago, joked about putting us on the payroll because we tour 12 months a year, even when Kylie isn’t. Imitation is the most sincere form of flattery.”

