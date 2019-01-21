Lady Gaga Blasts Mike Pence As ‘Worst Representation’ Of Christianity

Lady Gaga had hit out at US President Donald Trump and his Vice President Mike Pence during a concert in Las Vegas last weekend.

Gaga stopped during Million Reasons at her Vegas residency show Enigma to call out both leaders for the government shutdown and Pence’s anti-LGBTIQ views.

“If the fucking president of the United States could please put our government back,” Gaga told the crowd at MGM’s Park Theater.

“There are people who live paycheque to paycheque and need their money.”

Gaga also slammed Pence for defending his wife Karen’s new teaching position at a private school that bans LGBTIQ employees, students and the children of LGBTIQ parents.

“To Mike Pence, who thinks that it’s acceptable that his wife works at a school that bans LGBTQ, you’re wrong,” she said.

“You’re the worst representation of what it means to be a Christian.

“I am a Christian woman, and what I do know about Christianity is that we bear no prejudice, and everybody is welcome.

“So you can take all that disgrace, Mr. Pence, and look yourself in the mirror and you’ll find it right there.”

It emerged last week that Karen Pence was teaching art at Immanuel Christian School in the US state of Virginia. The school states on its website it can refuse admission to students who participate in, support or condone “sexual immorality, homosexual activity or bisexual activity”.

The school also can refuse admission based on similar “activities of a parent or guardian” or “within a particular home”.

Mike Pence defended the school’s policy, saying it was “deeply offensive to us” to “see major news organisations attacking Christian education”.