Lesbian Couple Paints Their House Rainbow To Troll Homophobic Neighbour

A married lesbian couple has painted their Pennsylvania home in rainbow colours after allegedly enduring years of homophobic slurs from their neighbors.

Lisa Licata and Sherry Lau moved into the Penn Hills neighborhood five years ago. After hearing a neighbour make a bigoted comment, they tried to avoid conflict by telling him they were mother and daughter.

But when the neighbour and his wife found out Licata and Lau were a couple a year later, they allegedly began calling the pair anti-gay slurs like “homos” and “dykes,” local TV station WTAE reported.

“It seemed to change when they found out I’m married to a woman and I’m gay,” Lau told WTAE.

Lau and Licata also claim the neighbour shot their dog with a BB gun, and local police recently charged him with animal cruelty and discharging an air rifle. The man’s attorney told WTAE he denies the allegation.

In response to their neighbours’ behavior, two years ago Licata and Lau built a fence and gave it a rainbow paint job.

When the neighbours’ harassment continued, the couple extended the rainbow up the side of their house that faces them. The couple’s friends came to help out with the two weeks of work, which they finished recently.

“When he protested against the fence being rainbow, that’s when we decided let’s do the house,” Licata said.

The couple said they now plan to paint their entire house in rainbow colors.

“We are gay and we are here to stay,” Lau wrote on her Facebook page, sharing work-in-progress photos of the side of their house.

She added, “This is the 21st century, you know. We live here, we’re not moving.

“My family accepts us, our friends accept us. If you don’t like it, just live your life, leave us alone and everything’s cool.”