LGBTIQ Ally David Pocock Officially Weds After Vowing To Wait For Marriage Equality

Rugby player and LGBTIQ ally David Pocock has officially married his long-time partner Emma on the weekend.

The Wallabies star and his partner Emma held a commitment ceremony in 2010, but vowed they wouldn’t officially marry until their gay friends were also able to.

On Monday, Pocock posted three photos to social media from the bush ceremony on Sunday, including a photo of the pair holding hands under a tree, and one of them in the company of their celebrant.

“Married my best mate yesterday,” he wrote.

“I hope we can live into the words of Rilke: ‘The point of marriage is not to create a quick commonality by tearing down all boundaries; on the contrary, a good marriage is one in which each partner appoints the other to be the guardian of his solitude, and thus they show each other the greatest possible trust.

“’A merging of two people is an impossibility, and where it seems to exist, it is a hemming-in, a mutual consent that robs one party or both parties of their fullest freedom and development.

“‘But once the realisation is accepted that even between the closest people infinite distances exist, a marvellous living side-by-side can grow up for them, if they succeed in loving the expanse between them, which gives them the possibility of always seeing each other as a whole and before an immense sky.'”

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald in January, Pocock said the pair had discussed marriage plans once news of the law change came through.

“We’ve chatted about it. At the time in 2010 we had a little ceremony with family and friends, but decided we didn’t want to sign anything our friends couldn’t,” Pocock said.

“It’s kind of just been a personal stand and we’ll see what happens, we’ll organise something low key. There’s plenty of time to sort of all of that out.

“Now the [same-sex marriage debate] is done, it’s a good thing. I think everyone should be grateful to the activists and LGBTI folk who made this happen. I really do think it makes our society better going forward.

“There’s a lot of challenges, but hopefully [Australia] won’t be so slow on some of the other big things that are long overdue with being looked at and discussed.”