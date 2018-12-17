LGBTIQ Australians Surveyed On Workplace Sexual Harassment For National Inquiry

LGBTIQ Australians have been invited to share their views and experiences of sexual harassment at work in a new survey that will inform a national inquiry into the issue.

The survey was started by the LGBTIQ Legal Service, part of the St Kilda Legal Service in Victoria, and survey responses will form the Centre’s submission to the Australian Human Rights Commission’s National Inquiry into Sexual Harassment in the Workplace.

According to a report released by the Human Rights Commission in September, 83% of people who identify as gay or lesbian and 90% of people who identify as bisexual have experienced sexual harassment over the course of their lifetimes, compared to 70% of the heterosexual colleagues.

The research found 52% of people who identify as gay, lesbian, bisexual, pansexual, or queer had experienced workplace sexual harassment in the past five years, compared to 31% of heterosexual workers.

You can share your experiences with the LGBTIQ Legal Service anonymously using the survey here.

Individuals can also send the inquiry their own submissions before the deadline of February 28, 2019.

Announcing the inquiry in June this year, Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins said the global conversation about sexual harassment and the #MeToo movement had exposed the true prevalence of the problem and the harm the issue causes to individuals, workplaces and society.

“The national inquiry will involve an in-depth examination of sexual harassment in the workplace, nation-wide consultation and extensive research,” she said at the time.

“Importantly, the Inquiry will provide employees, employers and all members of the public with an opportunity to participate in developing a solution to ensure Australian workplaces are safe and respectful for everyone.”