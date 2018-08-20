LGBTIQ Students Can Apply Now For The Pinnacle Foundation’s 2019 Scholarships

LGBTIQ students around the country can now apply for one of national charity The Pinnacle Foundation’s academic scholarships in 2019.

The scholarships are open to marginalised or disadvantaged LGBTIQ youth aged 17 to 26 across Australia who are attending university, college or TAFE next year.

Harriet Horsfall (pictured) was the recipient of a Pinnacle Scholarship in 2013, while in the third year of studying her Bachelor of Justice degree in Brisbane.

After graduating with Honours, Harriet was awarded a prestigious Rhodes Scholarship at Oxford University in 2016, where she obtained her Masters degrees in global governance and diplomacy, and this year her Master of Public Policy.

“I was at an all-girls Christian [secondary] school, and didn’t have a particularly good time. I got bullied quite badly for my sexuality, and I was pretty happy to leave,” she said.

“In 2010 I started studying a double degree in Law and Justice at QUT, with a Vice Chancellor’s Scholarship for academic achievement.

“In 2011, after taking six months off to teach English is Nepal, I went back to university and focussed on my Justice degree.”

It was at this time that Harriet came out to her parents, and the deterioration in their relationship impacted on her studies.

“I had no choice but to move out of home into my first share house with six other people. It was tough financially, but it really allowed me to be independent, come into myself, and develop resilience at a young age,” she said.

“I was going into my third year of my Justice degree, was working about 30 hours a week in retail, and balancing my studies on top of this. Then I found out the great news that I had been awarded a Pinnacle Scholarship.

“The scholarship allowed me to have room to move financially, buy a laptop and invest in some core textbooks which were essential to successfully completing my honours.

She said that until issues of gender and sexuality are no longer negative factors in personal and career development, the Pinnacle Foundation “must continue to play a role in supporting young LGBT+ people.”

“But it is not just the financial support, the enduring impact the Pinnacle Foundation scholarship has had upon me is confidence in myself, and in being open about my sexuality,” she said.

“Matching scholars up with such prominent, successful mentors so early on in their careers is incredibly important, and enhances our capacity to be successful leaders in our chosen fields.”

Applications for the Pinnacle Foundation’s 2019 scholarships close on October 1, 2018. For more details and to apply, visit the website.