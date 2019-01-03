Lismore’s Rainbow Crossing Vandalised With Bible Message Graffiti

Locals in Lismore in northern New South Wales have repaired their city’s rainbow crossing after it was defaced with a Bible verse on New Year’s Eve.

The crossing was unveiled on Magellan Street in the city centre in December, ahead of local LGBTIQ group Tropical Fruit’s 30th anniversary New Year’s Eve festival.

But on December 31 a vandal sprayed “GEN 9:13” in black spray paint on the walkway, referring to a Bible verse that reads, “I have set my rainbow in the clouds, and it will be the sign of the covenant between me and the earth.”

Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith slammed the unknown vandals for defacing the walkway, which he said was “a sign of peace and love for all people.”

“I think the rainbow is a symbol that everybody can appreciate and to have somebody graffiti it, it’s really disrespectful to the whole community,” Smith told the Northern Star.

“If these people are Christians, I think they should look at their actions and maybe remember proverb 25:28 that says, ‘A person without self control is like a broken city,’ that might be a more useful verse to keep in mind.

“All acts of graffiti are damaging public property and it’s extremely disappointing when council have worked hard to bring something to the community to have something like this happen.”

Facebook group LGBTI Rights Australia posted a photo to their page the following day showing rainbow coloured tape had been placed over the crossing to cover the graffiti.

“Some awesome people have temporaraly fixed Lismore’s rainbow crossing with tape to cover the biblical reference that was spray painted on the crossing,” they wrote.

Over the New Year’s period, Lismore’s LGBTIQ community and supporters celebrated the 30th anniversary of the annual Tropical Fruits festival.

The event began with a parade through the Lismore CBD, ahead of their New Year’s Eve party at Lismore showgrounds.