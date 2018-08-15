Tropical Fruits Announces Lineup For 30th Anniversary New Years Eve Festival

Lismore LGBTIQ group Tropical Fruits have unveiled the lineup for their special 30th anniversary New Year’s Eve festival this December.

The festival is a four-day LGBTIQ celebration held in the city of Lismore in northern New South Wales, the shimmering heart of the “Rainbow Region” on the land of the Bundjalung people.

Tropical Fruits chair Brett Paradise said the fun, safe and inclusive club is celebrating its 30th anniversary and the club has come a long way in that time.

“This is the perfect year to come for the first time, or to come again, as we celebrate 30 years as a social club,” he said.

“We truly dance upon the shoulders of giants, so come celebrate with us and be part of the ongoing history of Tropical Fruits and our LGBTIQ community.”

This New Year’s Eve, the Tropical Fruits will throw three main parties on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

“The retro-chic Lismore Showgrounds will be lovingly transformed by hundreds of volunteers into a sparkling new renaissance of our own unique LGBTIQ culture,” Brett Paradise said.

Street Parade Through Lismore

The festival begins on December 29 with a Street Parade through the Lismore CBD, ending at Lismore City Hall.

Last year’s parade saw over 500 march in front of over 1000 onlookers, and this year the group are welcoming Sydney’s Dykes on Bikes to lead the parade.

Sydney Dykes on Bikes President Lyn Doherty said the group are celebrating their own 30th anniversary and will be roaring up the Pacific Highway to join the Tropical Fruits parade for the first time.

“Dykes on Bikes are absolutely chuffed at the idea of spending the New Year’s break with Tropical Fruits,” she said.

“What a fantastic way to celebrate both our birthdays, and don’t we look fabulous for our age?”

Brett Paradise said the Fruits will gather after the parade on the ground level at Lismore City Hall for the official Festival Opening Soiree.

“Have a drink, enjoy the entertainment and radiate with our collective glow of anticipation of an amazing New Year’s celebrations to come,” he said.

Three Big Parties To Bring In The New Year

The festival comprises three main parties: the New Year’s Eve party, New Year’s Day Pool Party and New Year’s Day Recovery Party.

“NYE will include four dazzling feature dancefloors where we will hear from headliner DJs Grind & Toy Armada – direct from the USA – as well as the best DJs Australia has to offer including Sveta, Sandi Hotrod, Les Smith, DJ Ruby in the Dome and many more,” Brett Paradise said.

“See the glitter and glam from the stage of the Cabaret, refresh your moonSHINE at the licensed bar or stop in to restore your inner glow with sumptuous food from the café.

“Seek out similar beings of light in the dedicated spaces for women, men, gender diverse people and radical faeries, or cool your shimmer at the Chill Space.

“The Art Exhibition once again hosts an exciting and eclectic range of artistic expression, providing stimulation for minds and pleasure for the eye.

“The traditional fireworks will light up the night sky like you’ve never seen before at midnight, blasting us all into New Years’ starlight.

“Across the festival week come shine with us as we remember we are all made of stardust and stand beside each other as we stare fearlessly into a brand new year.”

Then on New Year’s Day, the pool party, a glistening feast of flesh, fun and sun, will be held at the Lismore Memorial Baths on January 1.

At the Recovery Party that afternoon, revellers can relax and have a feed at the free Recovery Barbeque from 4pm.

Revellers are reminded to book accommodation early or take in the whole experience with the Fruits’ onsite camping facilities.

Special Reunion For Tropical Fruits’ Volunteers

Event Coordinator Kristy McNeil said the Tropical Fruits’ annual festivals “would not be possible without the generous contribution of our dazzling array of volunteers.”

“Our vollies bring their enthusiasm, dedication and commitment to helping us create the wonderland we immerse ourselves in each year,” she said.

“In this, our sparkling 30th year, we invite all our vollies past and present to reunite and shine as only you can.

“There have been so many vollies over the years, so if you feel like being part of the reunion, we would love to welcome you back with open arms.

“If you have always wanted to volunteer but have been unsure about doing so, this year is the perfect year.”

The group are looking for volunteers who can assist them with festival preparations including creating décor, building, cooking, and organising.

Volunteers get special deals on party tickets and more in exchange for their work. Volunteer registration is easy through the Tropical Fruits website and opens September 1.

The Tropical Fruits’ SHINE New Years Eve Festival will be held from December 29 until January 1. Early bird tickets for the festival are on sale September 1. For more details, visit the Tropical Fruits website.

(All photos by Brad Mustow/Tropical Fruits)