LISTEN: Troye Sivan’s Duet With Ariana Grande Is Finally Here

Aussie pop star Troye Sivan has unveiled a new track called “Dance to This,” featuring Ariana Grande.

The song is the latest single from Sivan’s upcoming album Bloom, out August 31.

He explained, “’Dance To This’ about that moment when you feel like you’ve been to enough house parties or events, and staying home and, like, making out in the kitchen and cooking dinner sounds like a much, much better alternative.”

The pair had been teasing the track on their social media accounts this week.

Troye tweeted, “Can’t believe it’s finally here. I’m so excited for you guys to hear the bridge of this song.”

Grande wrote on her Twitter, “I’m so honored to be on this record w my dear friend and pop king.”

Listen to “Dance To This” below: