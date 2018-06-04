Local Drag Stars To Unite For Brisbane’s CWC Cabaret Fundraiser

A star-studded lineup of Queensland drag talent will grace the stage at the upcoming CWC Cabaret, Brisbane’s longest running fundraiser for people living with HIV.

Hosted by drag legend Betty Nature (pictured, centre) at the Sportsman Hotel on June 30, the event will feature performances throughout the night by drag performers past and present, including Gayleen Tuckwood, Candy Surprise, Dianna Tunne’l, Kelly Roberts, Taylor Ette, Lucy Lockjaw and many more.

Since it started in 1989, the CWC has always been a community event organised to raise money to support people living with HIV.

Over the event’s three-decade history, more than 200 drag queens have graced the CWC stage entertaining countless people.

“This is a very important event for our industry. We love to give back to the community and help raise money for such a great cause,” Betty Nature said.

All performers will be donating their services for charity, and there’s some great prizes to be won for guests.

Queensland Positive People (QPP) Executive Officer Simon O’Connor said the organisation is very grateful for the continuing support of the event from everyone involved.

“The proceeds, which are donated to QPP, help provide peer support activities that foster empowerment and resilience by enhancing self-esteem and social connectedness among our diverse, and sometimes isolated, PLHIV community,” he said.

“As we aim to end HIV transmissions in QLD, the CWC remembers and supports those living with HIV, and reminds us that HIV will remain an important focus of our communities for years to come.”

The CWC Cabaret will be held from 7:00pm to late on June 30 at the Sportsman Hotel, 130 Leichhardt Street, Spring Hill. Entry is $5. For more information, visit the CWC Brisbane Facebook page.