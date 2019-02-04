Madonna Reportedly In Talks To Perform At Eurovision 2019 In Israel

Organisers of the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest and Madonna’s team are reportedly in talks for her to perform during this year’s competition in May.

Tel Aviv, Israel will serve as this year’s host after Netta Barzilai won last year’s contest in Portugal with her song “Toy”.

According to multiple media reports, Israeli-Canadian billionaire Sylvan Adams has been in negotiations with Madonna’s camp for over a month now.

Adams is reportedly picking the tab amounting to over a million dollars to bring the pop icon to Europe’s greatest party (for the purposes of Eurovision, Israel is located in Europe, just like Australia is).

Speaking with Ynet News, a representative of Adams said that they are now finalising the arrangements for her participation.

Adams’ camp believes that her appearance will provide a big boost for the song competition and her fans will no doubt flock to the host country.

“We are in round-the-clock negotiations with Madonna’s people and we hope that in the next few days we will sign her arrival at the Eurovision Song Contest in Israel,” the representative said.

Israeli businessman Daniel Benaim, Adams’ business partner, said they’re happy with how the negotiation with Madonna’s team is progressing.

“I can happily say that there is a green light from the philanthropist Sylvan Adams,” he said, according to the Jerusalem Post.

“We’re currently – together with Madonna’s people and with officials from KAN – sitting and working out the details, and everything looks good and positive, and is advancing.”

But KAN or the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation, producers of this year’s Eurovision, have yet to confirm the international superstar’s appearance on the show.

“Currently, we are formulating the artistic performances for the 2019 Eurovision,” a network representative told the Post.

“When the time comes, we will publish the list of the artists taking part.”

The competition will be held at the city’s Expo Tel Aviv convention center from May 14-18, with forty two countries sending their very own talents to participate.

This weekend, Australians will get to vote in a special selection event held on the Gold Coast to choose the music act we’ll be sending to Israel to compete in Eurovision.

Ten performers will take part in our inaugural Eurovision selection show, which will be held at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre on February 8 and 9, hosted by Myf Warhurst and Joel Creasey.