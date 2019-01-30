Majority of Americans Want Transgender People to Serve in the Military, Survey Finds

A huge majority of Americans want transgender people to be allowed to serve in the military, according to a recent survey conducted by Quinnipiac University National Poll.

According to the study that gathered data across the United States on a number of political issues, 70% of Americans responded that transgender people should be allowed to serve, while 22% said they should not.

Unsurprisingly, the study showed that support for transgender servicemen and women differed between the two major political parties.

Democrats were more far more likely to support the rights of transgender people to serve in the military, with an overwhelming 94% in favour.

Conversely, Republicans seemed more split on the issue, with 40% supporting trans inclusion, and 50% against. Ten percent of the GOP respondents did not give an opinion.

In 2017, President Trump announced new restrictions prohibiting Americans who do not identify with the gender assigned to them at birth and those who are planning on transitioning.

Earlier this month, the US Supreme Court gave a green light for the ban to proceed, amid fierce criticism and several legal challenges that followed the policy’s announcement.

A section of the wide-ranging Quinnipiac survey focused only on transgender issues.

Forty-two percent of respondents said that the increasing acceptance of transgender people in the United States would improve the country, while an equal amount of respondents said that it would not make much difference.

Additionally, 56% of respondents believe that the country has become more accepting of transgender people. This shows a five point increase from data collected in 2017.

Republicans were more likely to believe Americans are ‘very accepting’ of transgender people (15%), while only 2% of Democrats felt the same way.

The study was conducted with 1,004 voters from January 25 to 28, with a margin error of 3.7 percentage points.