Make A Difference To A Child’s Life With This New Foster Carers Program

Foster care agency Key Assets is looking for people who are interested in becoming foster carers as part of a new program, Pathways to Stability.

The program will help children and young people in residential care or the youth justice system, transition into a family-based placement.

The program will not only support transitioning from residential care to family-based care but will also prepare children for permanence through reunification with their birth family, long-term fostering or preparation for independence.

Key Assets QLD Director Mick Austin says children have much better life outcomes when they are supported in a family environment.

“In Queensland, the demand for foster carers is increasing and children are having to live in residential accommodation,” he said.

“We know that children have far better life outcomes when they live in a family environment.

“Children and young people who cannot live at home deserve a secure, safe and stable family placement which is tailored to meet their needs and is dedicated to helping them reach their full potential.”

Austin said building consistent and trusting resilient relationships really helps children grow confidence, develop talents and become ambitious for their future.

“If we give children the chance to experience the stability of family life, it will not only improve access to education, health and community service, but it will also help them form closer links with their birth family,” he said.

Key Assets are looking for people who are positive, dedicated and resilient who have lots of energy and a genuine passion for improving the lives of young people.

You will be working with some of the most traumatised children and need to understand trauma, emotional difficulties and attachment issues.

In return, you will have the satisfaction of knowing that you are making a real difference to children who need stability and support.

Carers will receive a team of experts on hand 24/7, ongoing training and reimbursement of up to $850 per child to help with the costs associated with caring.

Experience in dealing with complex behaviours or transferable skills from a related role of life experience.

No birth children under the age of 12 years in the home.

Over the age of 25.

Have a current open driver’s licence and vehicle.

Eligible for a blue card and undertake criminal history checks.

To commit to not working and seeing this as a full-time role.

Key Assets are holding an information night in Brisbane on February 6 for anyone who would like more information. To register your attendance or to receive more information, call 1800 WE CARE or visit www.iwanttofoster.com.au