Man Accused Of Threatening To Out Grindr User If He Didn’t Pay

A Melbourne man has been charged with blackmail after he allegedly threatened to “out” a man he met on Grindr if he didn’t pay him money.

Timothy Ruge allegedly demanded $1300 from the man he met on the gay hookup app in exchange for not disclosing the man’s activities to a third person, 9 News reported.

Ruge allegedly demanded that the victim, who wasn’t named, meet with him and hand over the money at Southern Cross station in the Docklands area in March this year.

The man appeared in Melbourne’s Magistrates Court on Monday for the first time since he was charged and after the hearing told 9 News the matter involved “unfortunate circumstances”.

Ruge represented himself in court, and is due back in court with a lawyer on July 23.

In September last year, a Canberra teenager was jailed for nine months for participating in a scam that involved meeting men from Grindr and threatening to accuse them of being paedophiles if they did not pay money.

In December, two Perth men were jailed for a series of brutal assaults that involved deliberately luring gay men on Grindr and then bashing them.