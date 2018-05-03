Man Charged With Alleged Assault Of Sydney Gay Couple

Police have arrested and charged a man with the alleged homophobic assault of a gay couple in inner-city Sydney late last month.

The couple, Kurt Johnson and Adrian Kalaiziovksi, claimed in a Facebook post they were leaving an Uber in Redfern on April 29 when the stranger allegedly started hurling gay slurs at them.

“He called us faggots for a good five minutes and continued to taunt us and antagonise us,” Johnson claimed in a Facebook post he wrote shortly after the incident.

“Things got heated and he ended up attacking my husband and broke his forearm.

“I can’t believe that he was the victim of a hate crime in 2018.”

The couple posted a photo of their alleged attacker on Facebook, asking for help identifying the man.

NSW Police confirmed emergency services had responded to the incident and paramedics had taken 25-year-old Kalaiziovksi to the nearby Royal Prince Alfred Hospital with an arm injury.

Police said a 28-year-old man was arrested and charged at Redfern Police Station on Friday (May 4).

The man has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and granted conditional bail to appear at Downing Centre Local Court on May 28.