Man Gets Booted From Gay Nightclub For Wearing High Heels

A man has been booted out of a London gay club for wearing high heels.

Pavel Vacek, 33, said he had never experienced any issues getting into clubs before, so he was taken aback when a bouncer at XXL London turned him away for wearing high-heeled boots.

Vacek suggested to Pink News the club was “femme shaming” and wondered why the bouncer had a problem with men wearing high heels.

“I’ve been to XXL before, so I was quite surprised,” he said. “They say on the website that it’s a bear club, but you see all kinds of guys there – twinks, young guys, older guys – anyone.”

Pavel normally doesn’t wear high-heels when going out, however he is currently preparing for a performance with the Gay Men Dance Company, of which he is a member, where he will have to dance in heels. He wore the heels to the club on Saturday night as a part of his preparation and to help him get used to wearing them.

He told PinkNews he wore the heels to the club as a part of his preparation and to help him get used to wearing them.

“It was only my second or third time wearing the boots because I don’t have many places to wear them, and I thought, ‘why not?’ Where else should I take them other than a gay club?

“It shouldn’t be about what you wear. That doesn’t define you. If you feel comfortable wearing high-heels or pink, if you feel good and you don’t hurt anyone, what’s the problem?” he said.

After being turned away from XXL, Vacek and friends went on to another London club where he says his heels attracted “a lot of fans”.

“People were admiring me and everybody loved the shoes,” he said.

PinkNews reached out to XXL for comment, however, no response had been received at the time of publishing.