Man Roasted Online For Demanding Refund After Seeing Men Kiss At Queer NYE Party

A man out partying with his girlfriend on New Year’s Eve has angrily demanded his cover charge be refunded after he saw men kissing at a queer-run party in London.

Rob Holley, a promoter and DJ for London-based club night Push The Button, tweeted screenshots of the lengthy exchange with the unhappy patron, named Stuart.

He’d emailed to vent his anger over the “Huge NYE Party 2018” event at a central London nightclub which he complained had been “turned into a gay evening” on December 31.

Stuart claimed he and his girlfriend “ended up having to leave before midnight” because the party “was a GBLT evening and this was not advertised on the website.”

When Holley asked what specifically bothered Stuart, he responded that he had visited the venue a “number of times” with his girlfriend and “did not expect to [be] made to feel uncomfortable.”

“I am not homophobic, but this was not advertised on the website. I would like a full refund as our NYE was ruined,” he said.

“We missed the countdown to new year and my girlfriend was very upset.”

Holley responded by saying Push The Button had been running for eight years with the same LGBTIQ inclusive policy.

The Eventbrite page selling the tickets for the NYE Party clearly states, “Push The Button is queer-run and welcomes respectful music lovers of all genders and sexualities.”

Holley replied that he was “sorry that you missed” the party’s inclusive policy “but plenty of mixed couples attend and enjoy our regular nights.”

“We often get people bellyaching over the lack of Kylie or why we chose not to play the new Loreen track, but in our 8 years we’ve not once had anyone complain that they felt uncomfortable because of their sexuality,” he said.

But Stuart fired back, “I have no desire to see men kissing each other and neither did my partner.”

“It was certainly not clear that it was LGBT and if it was then I would not have booked at the venue,” he said, adding Holley was an “ignorant individual with no empathy.”

Holley told the man that in lieu of a refund, Push The Button would make a donation to UK LGBTIQ charity Stonewall because “clearly there’s more work to do.”

“I hope 2019 brings you new opportunities to experience more of what makes London uncomfortable for you, but amazing for everyone else,” he wrote to Stuart.

The wild exchange was met with mirth on Twitter.

“[To be fair] I often complain when I go to a venue only to discover its ‘straight’ with no prior warning,” one person quipped.

Another tweeted, “Ah the classic ‘I’m not homophobic but…’ *proceeds to evidence the complete opposite*.”

“Frankly, I don’t want to see ANYONE kissing when I have a night out. It’s unhygienic!” one person tweeted.

Many praised Holley’s customer service, with one writing, “This email chain should serve as training for how to deal with awful customers.”

See the entire exchange below:

New Year’s Eve was an absolute BLAST! We’ve been on a high with all the positive feedback and general love for @PushTheButton which we’ve always made as inclusive as possible for everyone… L, G, B, T, Q or + and beyond. Then this email came in yesterday from Stuart… pic.twitter.com/jCSxhhRgvk — Rob Holley (@robholley) January 3, 2019

A little confused, I wanted to clarify what he meant so I got back in touch… pic.twitter.com/8xdxzxyOre — Rob Holley (@robholley) January 3, 2019

This morning Stuart made it very clear what he thought of our sold out night (which he’d bought tickets to in advance) and asked for a refund AT THE VERY LEAST! pic.twitter.com/0hl1g5XcQj — Rob Holley (@robholley) January 3, 2019

I gave him a fair opportunity to tell us what made him feel uncomfortable about the night…. surely not the gays? pic.twitter.com/75dFGkjRdw — Rob Holley (@robholley) January 3, 2019

Stuart explained that he deserved a refund because him and his partner “saw men kissing each other” on a night out in London that he’d bought tickets to. I feel at this point I should remind you we were celebrating 2019…. not 1819… pic.twitter.com/eMpZX0GCiM — Rob Holley (@robholley) January 3, 2019

So I checked with our door team (the lovely Maddie, herself a notorious heterosexual), and it seems he’d tried getting a refund three hours after arriving. As we have a strict policy of not refunding homophobes, I offered to donate £50 to Stonewall in Stuart’s honour instead… pic.twitter.com/aWgByyCYKX — Rob Holley (@robholley) January 3, 2019