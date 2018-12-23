DocQ: Merry Christmas & Say ‘No’ To GHB

Silly season is in full swing again, and it’s all office parties, Christmas parties, NYE parties and big club events.

Whilst it’s wonderful to be able to let your hair down and enjoy your hard-earned fun, it’s important not to let your health take a back seat.

Sometimes at such events you might end up in a situation you hadn’t planned for. My advice is to always be prepared!

Condoms and lube make a great accessory – wear them as earrings or just shove some in your wallet.

PrEP is no use to you if the little blue pill is still sitting in its bottle – if you’re planning on standing under the mistletoe then remember to take it! If you do forget, make sure you know where to get PEP the next morning – hospital emergency departments, sexual health clinics and some GPs – you have 72 hours but the sooner the better.

Listen to your mother and eat a proper meal before you go out, it will help stop you from becoming that person who got embarrassingly munted before even getting to the venue.

Don’t do shots, again you don’t want to be that person, the sad vomity one who had to be put in a taxi before midnight.

Don’t take drugs you’ve never tried before if you’re not with trusted friends, and try to avoid taking anything if you’ve been drinking alcohol.

And yes, the Christmas punch bowl is likely to be very alcoholic!

If someone offers you GHB just tell them no thanks I have reasons for staying alive right now. Seriously.

I don’t want to put a downer on your holiday spirits at all, but just remind you to beware of what can happen when your guard is down and inhibitions are out the window.

And if you find yourself alone this holiday period, try to surround yourself with things that make you happy, and reach out to helplines if you need someone to talk to. And if you know someone who might be in need, reach out and be kind. As a community we need to look after one another.

Anyway poppets, most importantly, have fun – pop on your party hats, wriggle into your disco pants and get out on that dance floor, and I’ll see you in 2019!