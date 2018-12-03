Milo Yiannopoulos Brushes Off Reports He’s In Millions Of Dollars Of Debt

Far-right activist Milo Yiannopoulos was allegedly more than $2 million in debt this year, according to documents released by the promoters of his cancelled Australian tour.

The documents show Yiannopoulos owed $1.6m to his own company; $400,000 to his former sponsors, the billionaire Mercer family; and tens of thousands of dollars to his former lawyers, a jewellery brand, and others, The Guardian reported.

The documents reportedly highlight the deteriorating relationship with the Queensland-based promoters of his latest Australian tour – which was cancelled in early November – and reportedly show him demanding more money from them for living expenses, medical bills, and staff’s wages.

Yiannopoulos complained to them in a text message published by The Guardian that he was “more panicked and stressed, and more miserable than when we started” and wrote in another message that pulling off an Australian tour was important to him because he was “seriously considering a move to Australia in the next year or two. The political environment in the US is insane.”

But Yiannopoulos denied he was in financial difficulty, telling The Guardian the documents referred to “company debts, not personal”.

“I’m doing fine and bringing in $40k US a month,” he said.

‘I have lost everything’

Yiannopoulos’ 2017 speaking tour of Australia saw clashes between supporters and protesters, including a violent brawl in Victoria which required police to intervene.

He was handed a $50,000 security bill after the fracas, which Victoria Police said in August he still hadn’t paid.

In August, Milo lashed out at fans on social media for not doing enough to defend him after he spends “literally millions of dollars trying to do talks, speeches, events, rallies and protests”.

“My events almost never happen. It’s protests, or sabotage from Republican competitors or social media outcries. Every time, it costs me tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

“My annual security bill amounts to hundreds of thousands of dollars – just so my husband and I don’t get killed going for sushi.

“I have to make that money somehow just to stay afloat, and that doesn’t scratch the surface of staff costs, insurance, your insane American taxes.

“I’ve fought bitterly and endlessly for freedom in a country I don’t even belong to – not for my benefit, but for yours.

“I was a significant factor in Donald Trump getting elected, for which I have received zero credit.

“For my trouble, I have lost everything standing up for the truth in America, spent all my savings, destroyed all my friendships, and ruined my whole life.

“You guys have no idea what I have sacrificed for you, and you think just because I drown my sorrows with a few expensive bottles of wine, you’re justified in calling me lazy and self-involved.”

Yiannopoulos has previously been linked to neo-Nazis and white supremacists, has been permanently banned from Twitter for harassment and last year urged Australians to vote “no” in the marriage postal survey just months after marrying his own husband.