Mr Sportsman Hotel 2018 Will Be Crowned This Weekend

The sexy Mr Sportsman Hotel 2018 competition will be held this weekend.

The annual contest is one of the Sportsman Hotel’s most popular events, and will be held again at the venue on Saturday, March 10.

Aside from the glory and bragging rights that come with winning the title of Mr Sporties, there’s also great prizes to be won for the contestants on the night.

The flesh-flashing competition’s theme this year is “College Jocks”, with a first prize of $800 cash and $400 for the runner-up.

The evening will kick off from 10pm with Queensland drag star Wanda D’Parke hosting and special performances from last year’s Miss Sportsman Hotel winner Chocolate Boxx.

Last year, Tim (pictured, left) was announced as Mr Sportsman Hotel 2017 after three sexy “Porn Star”-themed heats – Casual Wear, Fetishwear and a Costume Parade – and Michael (pictured, right) scored runner-up.

The equally popular drag counterpart to Mr Sportsman Hotel, the Miss Sportsman Hotel competition, will also be held again later this year.

Mr Sportsman Hotel 2018 will be held this Saturday (March 10) at the venue at 130 Leichhardt Street in Spring Hill, Brisbane. Entry is free.