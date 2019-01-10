Mums Are Offering ‘Free Mum Hugs’ For LGBTIQ People At Melbourne’s Midsumma

A group of Melbourne mums in Australia are planning to attend queer festival Midsumma later this month offering “free mum hugs” to LGBTIQ people who may have experienced rejection by their families.

Melbourne mum, comedian and author Nelly Thomas said on Facebook she will be giving out the free hugs with friends at the festival’s Carnival event on January 20.

“A parents’ job is to love their kids unconditionally and for who they are,” she wrote on Facebook, posting a photo of her “Free Mum Hugs” t-shirt.

“If your parents have rejected you or have not been able to fully embrace you, that is their failure – not yours.

“While it hurts, remember that there are people who love you exactly as you are.”

Thomas said her hugs of support are for all LGBTIQ people, regardless of their age.

“I will be at the Midsumma Carnival in Melbourne on Sunday 20th January between 12noon and 2pm offering free mum hugs,” she said.

“I am not part of any formal organisation, but I think some of my mum friends will join me.

“We will wander around in stupid t-shirts offering hugs. If you want a Mum hug, look for me.”

Midsumma’s Carnival is expected to attract 100,000 attendees on January 20, and the annual Midsumma Pride March through St Kilda will be held on February 3 from 11am.

Nelly Thomas is following in the footsteps of US mum Sara Cunningham who went viral online last September for offering to be a “stand-in mom” at same-sex weddings.

“PSA. If you need a mom to attend your same sex wedding because your biological mom won’t. Call me,” she wrote on Facebook.

“I’m there. I’ll be your biggest fan. I’ll even bring the bubbles.”

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis this month confirmed she is working on turning Cunningham’s story of accepting her gay son into a film.