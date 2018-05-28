‘Neighbours’ Films Its First Gay Wedding, And Guess Who’s The Celebrant

Long-running Australian soap Neighbours has filmed its first ever same-sex wedding, with gay couple Aaron and David set to make it to the altar in an upcoming episode.

The on-again-off-again couple finally got engaged to each other on the beach in scenes screened this month, and this week the show’s cast shot David and Aaron’s wedding on set in Melbourne.

Takaya Honda, who plays David, told Studio 10 on Wednesday, “When I started on the show, the head writer at the time pitched this [wedding] as the outcome of the relationship.

“Both [co-star Matt Wilson] and I have been working hard to produce this really truthful, honest, real relationship that the audience will barrack for and I think we’re now in that place.

“With the story like ours which is representing a community like it is, we get messages where that reaction is so positive and powerful, it affects people in such a huge way. It’s a huge honour for us.”

Wilson added, “I’ve heard people say that they want this to be the biggest wedding since Scott and Charlene, can we do it?”

Comedian Magda Szubanski will take on the role of David and Aaron’s celebrant, Jemima Davies-Smythe, and she told Studio 10 she was excited to be part of the soap’s historic wedding.

“This is a historic moment, it’s the first same-sex marriage [on the show] and I’m the celebrant,” she said.

“She’s a bit of a disruptor… If you thought that Harry and Meghan was big, wait until you see what the preacher’s going to do at this wedding.”

David and Aaron’s wedding is expected to air later this year.