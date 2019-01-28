‘Neighbours’ To Film Scenes At 2019 Sydney Mardi Gras Parade

Aussie soap Neighbours is set to shoot scenes at this year’s Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade in March.

The show’s production company, Fremantle, said Neighbours stars would appear on a float in the Parade and the long-running soap would also shoot scenes during festivities for a storyline that will feature in upcoming episodes.

Neighbours executive producer Jason Herbison said that “everyone is welcome on Ramsay Street.”

“We can’t wait to stand among our brothers and sisters at Mardi Gras and share our commitment to equality,” he said.

“Television is powerful and we’ll also be filming a storyline around the parade.

“Love is love and it’s here to stay on Neighbours.”

Last year, Neighbours featured the first legal same-sex wedding on an Australian drama as characters Aaron (played by Matt Wilson) and David (Takaya Honda) tied the knot.

Comedian and marriage equality campaigner Magda Szubanski played the couple’s celebrant, Jemima, in the soap’s wedding episodes.

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras CEO Terese Casu said, “We’re absolutely thrilled to see LGBTQI representation on one of Australia’s most iconic TV shows, Neighbours.

“It’s so important that our community are able to see themselves in popular culture, and we’re looking forward to seeing the Mardi Gras Parade become a part of the Neighbours canon.”

The 2019 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras will kick off on February 15 and run for two weeks through to March 3, culminating with the annual parade and official Mardi Gras Party.

International pop star Kim Petras and Aussie dance stalwarts PNAU headed the first lineup of the party.

Announcing the festival’s program late last year, organisers said that the 2019 festival theme “Fearless” honours the LGBTIQ activism of the past, as well as a call to action to march fearlessly into the future.