‘Neighbours’ Viewers Shed Tears Of Joy As David and Aaron Finally Get Married

Long-running Australian soap Neighbours has made history after it screened its first same-sex wedding on Monday night.

Aaron (Matt Wilson) and David (Takaya Honda) tied the knot in an intimate ceremony officiated by Jemima Davies-Smythe, played by comedian and “yes” campaigner Magda Szubanski.

It was the first ever same-sex wedding in the show’s 33-year history, and the ceremony is the first official same-sex wedding to appear on Australian television following the legalisation of marriage equality last December.

“When me and my gay mates were watching Charlene and Scott get married in 1987, we would never have dreamed there would be a gay wedding on Neighbours. It’s really very, very exciting,” Szubanski told News Corp.

“They contacted my agent because of all the stuff I did for marriage equality last year, I said absolutely. It’s both a fabulous, moving and hilarious idea.

“I hope people will watch these episodes… there’s a lot there for everyone to enjoy to be honest. Having different characters and a diversity of characters breathes new life into storylines.”

Viewers took to social media to share their emotional reaction to the long-awaited episode.

“I grew up watching Neighbours, my sisters reminiscing about Scott & Charlene’s wedding. Visibility matters. You can’t imagine what this means to LGBTIQ kids,” one person tweeted.

“Watching a gay wedding on Neighbours with my 89 year old Nan… and she’s crying with happiness,” another wrote.

“Congrats on a brilliant episode – emotional, funny and a big statement for equality,” another tweeted.

Watching a gay wedding on #Neighbours with my 89 year old Nan… and she’s crying with happiness 🏳️‍🌈👏🏼👏🏼 — Stuart💎 (@StuartMMcC) September 3, 2018

Just watched it in UK. Congrats on a brilliant episode – emotional, funny and a big statement for equality. Thank you #Neighbours — Alban (@SpinninAlb) September 3, 2018

As someone from the U.S. I want to say what a beautiful wedding I love David and Aaron and have followed their love story can't wait to see what's next. — Crusita Soto (@CrusitaSoto) September 3, 2018

"When I grow up I want to be like #daaron" – a statement I wish I had & one that will guide thousands of people. Thank you @takayahonda @MattyWilson88 & #neighbours for making so many people's dreams come true 💖 pic.twitter.com/JdS6Gu7rQU — Damian Sandys (@munchkindamo) September 3, 2018

Well played with that choice of soundtrack for Aaron and David’s wedding, @Neighbours – well played 👏👏👏 *wipes away a tear* pic.twitter.com/vfFmWNzMTU — MiMi Aye (@meemalee) September 3, 2018

42 weddings in #Neighbours‘ 33 years. Right now they celebrate their 1st #LGBTIQ wedding. I grew up watching Neighbours, my sisters reminiscing about Scott & Charlene’s wedding. Visibility matters. You can’t imagine what this means to LGBTIQ kids ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 #marriageequality — Joseph Scales (@JosephScales) September 3, 2018

watching neighbours and oh my god im crying at the wedding, i love my gays 😭😭😭 — katie | 46 | 86 (@parrillasvanity) September 3, 2018

They played Kylie & Jason during the wedding . Best thing Neighbours have ever done. Ever. — Danny Miller Fans (@DannyBMClub) September 3, 2018

Am giddy with how much love the Neighbours same sex marriage episode is getting all over. It was so glorious, and so full of love, and I am over the moon that the world gets it. https://t.co/cDhb6mUkob — sarah mayberry (@MayberrySarah) September 3, 2018

First night staying at my Mums. First night watching Neighbours in about a decade. Yes, it’s the gay wedding. And no, YOU’RE CRYING! — Bobby 🐝🇪🇸 (@officialbobby) September 3, 2018

Been looking forward to this for weeks and the #DaaronWedding did not disappoint. As a gay engaged man myself it was such a historic and proud moment to watch. @takayahonda @MattyWilson88 & everyone on @NeighboursTV have done a fantastic job with this storyline 💚🏳️‍🌈💍 — James Ormsby (@ShamrockVibe) September 4, 2018

Kylie & Jason’s Especially For You being played during #Neighbours first gay wedding absolutely made my day! ❤️

Big love to Aaron & David ❤️ — Pritha Bardhan (@PrithaBardhan) September 3, 2018

Be careful what you wish for! 😂❤️🌈🙏🏻 https://t.co/2iqUGzKhU9 — Magda Szubanski (@MagdaSzubanski) September 3, 2018