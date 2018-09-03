CultureHeadline News

‘Neighbours’ Viewers Shed Tears Of Joy As David and Aaron Finally Get Married

Long-running Australian soap Neighbours has made history after it screened its first same-sex wedding on Monday night.

Aaron (Matt Wilson) and David (Takaya Honda) tied the knot in an intimate ceremony officiated by Jemima Davies-Smythe, played by comedian and “yes” campaigner Magda Szubanski.

It was the first ever same-sex wedding in the show’s 33-year history, and the ceremony is the first official same-sex wedding to appear on Australian television following the legalisation of marriage equality last December.

“When me and my gay mates were watching Charlene and Scott get married in 1987, we would never have dreamed there would be a gay wedding on Neighbours. It’s really very, very exciting,” Szubanski told News Corp.

“They contacted my agent because of all the stuff I did for marriage equality last year, I said absolutely. It’s both a fabulous, moving and hilarious idea.

“I hope people will watch these episodes… there’s a lot there for everyone to enjoy to be honest. Having different characters and a diversity of characters breathes new life into storylines.”

Viewers took to social media to share their emotional reaction to the long-awaited episode.

“I grew up watching Neighbours, my sisters reminiscing about Scott & Charlene’s wedding. Visibility matters. You can’t imagine what this means to LGBTIQ kids,” one person tweeted.

“Watching a gay wedding on Neighbours with my 89 year old Nan… and she’s crying with happiness,” another wrote.

“Congrats on a brilliant episode – emotional, funny and a big statement for equality,” another tweeted.

