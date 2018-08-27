New Headspace Service Opens In Gympie To Benefit Youth Mental Health

Mental health support services for young people in Gympie have received a boost with the opening of a new headspace centre this week.

The service will provide young people aged 12 to 25 and their families and friends free and confidential for mental health, physical health, alcohol and other drugs and work and study support.

headspace CEO Jason Trethowan said headspace wants all young people to have access to youth friendly mental health services no matter where they live.

“It’s exciting that this headspace service is opening in Gympie, giving the young people in the local community a place where they can get the support they need to get back on their feet and fulfil their potential,” he said.

Centre Manager Deb Blakeney said the centre would assist young people in the community with mental health concerns, physical health, education support, as well as drug and alcohol counselling, and our training and employment programs.

“headspace Gympie is a satellite service of our headspace Maroochydore Centre. We are starting with a small team and are also co-locating with some of our popular employment programs.

She said staff will also welcome visiting services to the Centre, to enhance access to support for young people.

“When a young person comes to see us, they can expect a confidential and professional service that caters to them with no judgment in a friendly environment,” she said.

Central Queensland, Wide Bay, Sunshine Coast Primary Health Network CEO Pattie Hudson said the Federal Government funding to establish the service was a huge win for local mental health services.

“Being able to reduce the barriers of both cost and time is a huge step forward when helping at risk young people,” she said.

Last February, headspace launched the LGBTIQ-specific support service Qheadspace, an anonymous online chatroom staffed by both gender and sexuality diverse peer support leaders and professional counsellors to give young queer people assistance with coming out and personal issues.

Earlier this month, Gold Coast counsellor Jade Mirabito received a $10,000 grant through the Westfield Local Heroes program to allow headspace to support more young LGBTIQ people on the Gold Coast.

(Photo courtesy of headspace)