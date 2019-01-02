Nibbles, Bubbles, Laughs And Nudity At Art4Play’s Life Drawing Parties

An Art4Play party will have your friends talking well into the future.

The company’s unique party concept guarantees laughs and stories that will be told and retold for years to come.

Art4Play parties are built around an art lesson with a difference.

Party-goers discover their inner Michelangelo with the benefit of a nude life-model to offer inspiration and an art teacher to provide guidance (or misguidance as the case may be!)

Hitherto unknown artistic talent is unleashed and let loose for a night of nibbles, bubbles, laughs and nudity.

The nudity is of course in the best possible taste.

“Art4Play’s award-winning life drawing classes are all about fun. We’re a little bit risque,” Art4Play’s Chief Entertainment Officer Blake Stemm told QNews Magazine.

“We offer plenty of ‘cheek’, but will never offend your guests. We pride ourselves on being ‘granny friendly’.”

Obviously Art4Play parties are perfect for Hens and Bucks parties but they are also booked for other life events – birthday parties, divorce parties, girls or boys nights out and even the odd out-of-the-box corporate event.

Art4Play firmly believe Love is Love and have always offered their services equally to all segments of the community.

They happily proved opposite-sex, same-sex, and mixed gender parties. Just give them a ring and tell them what you’re after.

They hold events at their own premises in Fortitude Valley or happily bring the party to your venue.

For fun, laughter, a little alcohol, some great food and an entertaining time for all contact Art4Play.

You’ll soon have a pencil in one hand, a glass of bubbly in the other and while you probably won’t create a masterpiece, you will create fun memories that will last a lifetime.

For more information visit the Art4Play website or call 1300 889 476.