Nigerian Police Officer Warns LGBTIQ People to ‘Stay Away or Face Prosecution’

If you are gay, consider yourself unwelcome in Nigeria.

This is the view from the African nation’s police force who say LGBTIQ people should leave the country or be prosecuted.

Chief Superintendent and spokeswoman for the Lagos State Police Command Dolapo Badmos delivered this stern warning to the country’s LGBTIQ community via social media.

Badmos shared her views on homosexuality on Instagram and cited the law signed by Nigeria’s Former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2014, criminalising same-sex marriage and any display of same-sex affection in public

“If you are homosexually inclined, Nigeria is not a place for you,” she wrote.

“There is a law (Same sex Prohibition Act) here that criminalizes homosexual clubs, associations and organizations with penalties of up to 14 years in jail.

“So if you are homosexual in nature, leave the country or face prosecution.

“Kindly note that anything against the law of the land is criminal and all crimes will be punished accordingly no matter how small you think it is.

“The law says, ‘A person who registers, operates or participates in gay clubs, societies or organizations, directly or indirectly makes public show of same-sex amorous relationship in Nigeria commits an offense and is liable on conviction to a term of 10 years.

“Anyone convicted of entering into a same-sex marriage contract or civil union faces up to 14 years imprisonment.

“All LGBT candidates in Nigeria should beware.”

Her controversial post was liked more than 2,000 times by those who share her belief.

One user commented, “God bless u this is the best I have heard dis year those same sex stuff is getting out of hand and the most annoying part of it is they still come out on social media to talk about the shit but when one is been use as an example others will learn. GOD BLESS NIGERIA”

Another follower wrote, “If you apply shariah law and biblical law they should be stoned to death if we catch u in the act here in the north we will stone you to death”

Those who opposed her statement also expressed their thoughts, ignoring the enormous amount of ridicule they received from anti-gay supporters.

One brave user wrote: “It’s not simple bro, you see this country is full of ingrates, I don’t mind if someone is gay, what can you offer that can make make the country move forward, that’s what matters. gay is the not the problem of this country, we are not better than USA and other top countries that accept gay, to me it’s stupidity.”

Currently, Nigeria is among the majority countries in the African region that do not accept homosexuality and are protected by laws to enforce their anti-gay beliefs.