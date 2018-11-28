‘No’ Campaign Group Marriage Alliance Relaunches As Anti-Trans Lobby Group Binary Australia

One of the major anti-marriage equality campaign groups, Marriage Alliance, has rebranded as “Binary Australia” to fight against transgender and intersex rights.

Binary Australia was established last month under the company name Gender Awareness Australia Ltd and is headed by longtime anti-transgender campaigner Kirralie Smith (pictured, left), who is running as a Senate candidate for Cory Bernardi’s Australian Conservatives party.

The organisation says it is “concerned with the role that gender plays in our society. We affirm the fact that gender is binary. Male and female.”

“Our organisation aims to promote and celebrate the inherent differences between boys and girls, men and women,” the group writes on their website.

“We uphold the biological assertion that there are two complementary genders.

“Binary exists to challenge the aggressive agenda to de-gender our society in the areas of education, health, military, business, politics and the law.

“Binary will protect our children from those who would seek to indoctrinate them with programs designed to promote the LGBTI agenda while bullying anyone who opposes it.”

The group wrote on its Facebook page, which still bears the Marriage Alliance name, that “right now, a powerful group of radicals are fighting to redefine what is male and female – and they want to infiltrate our children’s classrooms with their subversive message.”

“Binary is going to pick up the mantle from Marriage Alliance and carry on the fight for traditional values that celebrate the inherent differences between boys and girls, men and women.”

Smith says in a Facebook video that one of Binary’s primary aims is “defending kids from extremists and their agendas” and “protect our kids from those who would seek to indoctrinate them with rubbish like Safe Schools.”

Responding to news of the group’s launch, LGBTIQ advocate Rodney Croome wrote on Facebook that Binary Australia proved that “the transphobic hate the marriage postal survey gave a platform to hasn’t gone away, it’s got worse.”

“The challenge for LGB Australians is to become the best allies we can for our transgender, gender diverse and intersex siblings,” Croome said.

The Marriage Alliance was responsible for advertisements during the same-sex marriage debate that included the reform being depicted as an iceberg threatening the Titanic, and another that depicted a woman being hung by a rainbow noose.

After last year’s “yes” vote in the marriage postal survey, the Marriage Alliance responded by complaining the “no” vote failed due to “huge media bias against the ‘No’ campaign’” and “widespread attacks” against supporters of “true marriage”.