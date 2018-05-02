Nominate Your Community Heroes For Recognition At This Year’s Queens Ball Awards

Nominations are now open for this year’s Queens Ball Awards, one of the world’s longest-running LGBTIQ events.

The 57th Annual Queens Ball Awards will be held at Brisbane City Hall on June 16. Seventeen community awards are on offer this year, and nominations are open until Friday, May 11.

Nominations for the awards can be submitted on the Brisbane Pride Festival website here. The festival committee has asked for short descriptions of the reason for nomination and any extra information about the nominee.

“We welcome and encourage nominees from across the state of Queensland,” they said.

“Once nominations close, an independent panel comprising two members of the Brisbane Pride Festival Committee and two independent community members will determine the finalists for the awards night.”

Finalists and voting will open from the 20th of May until Friday the 8th of June. Tickets for the Queens Ball Awards are on sale now here.

“This year is the 57th year celebrating our community and continues to make The Queens Ball the longest running LGBTIQ event, in the world,” the organising committee said.

“Join us as we celebrate with a delectable two-course meal, four-hour beverage package, stellar entertainment, and awards for outstanding achievements in the LGBTIQA+ community.”

See the full list of Queens Ball award categories below:

Activist of the Year: Individuals or organisations who have actively campaigned and participated in the advocacy of the LGBTIQ Community in the last twelve months. We are specifically seeking nominations for individuals who have been active advocates for the Transgender community and the Intersex Community as well as all other areas of our community.

Volunteer of the Year: Individuals who have consistency donated their time and resources to any aspect of our community in a volunteer capacity in the last twelve months.

Artist Of The Year: Nominees for Artist of the year include but are not limited to, writers, painters, sculptors, photographers and any other creative artists, excluding stage performers.

First Nations Leadership and Engagement Award: For outstanding work in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander LGBTIQ SG & BB Queensland Communities

Performer of the Year: The performer of the year award is reserved for stage performers, including musicians, singers, circus, burlesque, actors and other performance artists.

Media Personality of the Year: This award recognises significant contributions to both Queer media, in all areas, including Television, Film, Radio, Writing and other new media platforms. This award also seeks to recognise LGBTIQ personalities who regularly contribute their voices in the mainstream media and by doing so increase the visibility of the LGBTIQ community.

DJ of the Year: DJ of the year celebrates the work of exceptional DJ’s and their contribution to the excellence of their field.

Drag Performer of the Year: The longest running award of the Queens Ball Awards celebrates the achievements of excellence in all fields of Drag. Drag performers from across Queensland are encouraged to apply.

Regular Event of the Year: This award celebrates events that have consistently taken place across the previous twelve months serving the LGBTIQ community, events from across Queensland are encouraged to apply.

Annual Event of the Year: The Annual Event Of The Year celebrates any event which regularly takes place each year in the LGBTIQ Community, Brisbane and state wide.

Adult Venue of the Year: This award recognises the ongoing contribution of venues that encourage and celebrate sex positivity, providing safe spaces for members of the LGBTIQ community, including Sex on Premise venues, adult shops and performance spaces.

Licensed Venue of the Year: Licensed venues that provide regular service to, support, serve and embrace the LGBTIQ community by providing safe and inclusive social spaces.

Community Social Group of the Year: Groups that regularly meet to provide social support, inclusion and entertainment to the LGBTIQ community, including but not limited to sporting teams, Clubs, meet ups, book clubs and special interest groups.

Community Support Group of the Year: Community (Non profit) groups which regularly provide support services to the LGBTIQ community.

Young Achievement Award: This award seeks to celebrate the remarkable achievements of any member of the LGBTIQ community who is aged 25 and under. This can include personal achievements, academia, social activism or excellence through any chosen field as an LGBTIQ individual.

Ally of the Year: The ally of the year award seeks to recognise those who do not identify as LGBTIQ but through their connection with and contribution to our community have provided continuing support to community though their own contributions.

Lifetime Achievement Award: The lifetime achievement award celebrates the achievement of any single individual and their contribution to the LGBTIQ community over the course of their life. The recipient of this award is selected by the Brisbane Pride Festival Committee, however nominations for consideration are encouraged from community submissions.

(Photo by Brisbane Pride Festival/Funky Munky)