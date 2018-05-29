Open Doors Youth Service Launches New Alcohol And Drug Support Program

Brisbane’s Open Doors Youth Service has launched a new alcohol and other drug support program to assist LGBTIQ Brotherboy and Sistergirl young people.

Open Doors Acting General Manager Chris Pickard said the much-needed program “aims to provide better social and emotional wellbeing outcomes for LGBTIQAP+ Brotherboy and Sistergirl youth.”

“Open Doors Youth Service had the pleasure of hosting the exciting launch of a brand new Alcohol and Other Drug (AOD) program on May 22 at our Fortitude Valley office,” he said.

“The event was a celebration of diversity and the new specialised service that is now available to those aged 12–24 in the community who may be in need of some extra support regarding their alcohol or other drug use.”

The program, which is funded by Queensland Health, will be delivered by a Clinician and a Youth and Family Support Worker with specialized AOD knowledge and experience with young people.

“It will provide outreach support and services to young LGBTIQAP+ Brotherboy and Sistergirl people who may be experiencing issues with substance use or simply wish to gain better education around harm minimisation and safety,” Pickard said.

“The outreach model will get to young people who are in need of support but may not have the means to be able to access services, taking the service to them instead.”

If you or someone you know may benefit from the program, more information is available by contacting Open Doors on (07) 3257 7660. Find out more about Open Doors Youth Service at their website here.